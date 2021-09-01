Swiss National Bank Buys 144,800 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Moderna worth $303,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 329,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,244,120 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA opened at $378.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.71. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

