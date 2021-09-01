Swiss National Bank Has $204.07 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,174 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Roku worth $204,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU traded up $10.89 on Wednesday, hitting $363.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,440. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 214.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.34.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.