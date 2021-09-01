Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Eaton worth $240,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after buying an additional 604,253 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Eaton by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after buying an additional 484,737 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day moving average is $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

