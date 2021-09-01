Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 79 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 79 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

