Sylo Market Capitalization Tops $16.48 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Sylo has a market cap of $16.48 million and $978,950.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

