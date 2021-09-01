Sylo (SYLO) Market Cap Achieves $16.11 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Sylo has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. Sylo has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

