Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP John Mcfarland Sells 5,382 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SYNA stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.46. 334,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,375. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $191.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
