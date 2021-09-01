Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP John Mcfarland Sells 5,382 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.46. 334,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,375. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $191.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Synaptics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Synaptics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.