Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.75.

Shares of SNPS opened at $332.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.65. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $335.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

