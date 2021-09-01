Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. 280,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,329. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $328.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

