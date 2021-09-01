Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 28,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,158. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.