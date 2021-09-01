TaaS (TAAS) Price Reaches $0.84

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00059710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00133556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.14 or 0.00825593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00050032 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.