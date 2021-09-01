Tap Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Tap has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $510,373.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00131084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00849160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

