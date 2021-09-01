TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for TDK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the technology company will earn $7.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TDK’s FY2023 earnings at $8.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TDK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $104.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.57. TDK has a 52-week low of $101.75 and a 52-week high of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TDK’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.02). TDK had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

