Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 10,402 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.31% of Hecla Mining worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $1,463,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,219,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,235 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $1,659,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $100,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $420,695.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,998 shares of company stock worth $1,080,122. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

