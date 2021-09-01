Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 28,456 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,604,000 after acquiring an additional 66,996 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $90.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

