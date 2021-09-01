Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend by 79.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 797.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Tecnoglass worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

