TEGNA Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

TEGNA has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TEGNA has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TEGNA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of TEGNA worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

