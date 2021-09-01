Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NYSE THQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

