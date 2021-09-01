Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on TEF shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 10.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Telefónica by 7.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 309,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

