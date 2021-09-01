Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts have commented on TEF shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, August 9th.
Telefónica stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 10.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Telefónica by 7.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 309,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
About Telefónica
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
