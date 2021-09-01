Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) VP Richard P. Tracy Sells 17,799 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) VP Richard P. Tracy sold 17,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $587,544.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 166,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,460.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard P. Tracy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Telos alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of Telos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10.

TLS stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 825.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Telos by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.