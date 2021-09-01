Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.