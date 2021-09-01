Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading Down 3.1%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.41 and last traded at $49.46. Approximately 3,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 670,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Terex by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after buying an additional 1,375,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

