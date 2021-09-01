Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

TX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

TX stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ternium has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

