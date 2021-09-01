Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCDY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

