Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.39

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.39 and last traded at $144.71, with a volume of 848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,285 shares of company stock worth $904,946 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 17.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.