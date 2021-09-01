Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.66. The company had a trading volume of 840,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,613. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.59.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

