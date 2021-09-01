Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.3% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,011,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,589,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

