Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Sells 825 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,106. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

