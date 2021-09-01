Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,917 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of KLAC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,418. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.92. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

