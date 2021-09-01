Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 39,859 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 155.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,427 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,859 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.33. 79,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

