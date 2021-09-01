Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 66.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,817 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 24.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 85,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

