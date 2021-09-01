Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,252. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.