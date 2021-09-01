Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. 308,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,623,166. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

