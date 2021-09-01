The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Update

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 437,500 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, research analysts expect that The Andersons will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.