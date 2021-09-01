The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKGFY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.82. 594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $5.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.08%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.