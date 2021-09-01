The Berkeley Group Holdings plc Plans Dividend of $5.23 (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 5.2278 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

BKGFY opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.13. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $73.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKGFY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

