The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.7% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $70,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $2,102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 568,569 shares of company stock worth $41,569,505 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.29. 262,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,522,722. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

