The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $350.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $350.00 price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

CRM opened at $265.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $245.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 690,921 shares of company stock valued at $171,227,395. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

