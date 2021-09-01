The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $413.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.27. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

