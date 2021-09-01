The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.88

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.88 and last traded at $69.09, with a volume of 147679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.22.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

