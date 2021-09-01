The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 101,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on The Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62.

The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of The Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAX)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

