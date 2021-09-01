The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Raises Dividend to $7.00 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 7.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend payment by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. Equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The RMR Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 164.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of The RMR Group worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

