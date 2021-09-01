The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 102,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

