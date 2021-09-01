The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 231.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,953 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $283,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $302.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.76 and its 200-day moving average is $273.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

