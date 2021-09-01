The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Peter J. Ippolito Sells 12,390 Shares

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $303.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 105.1% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 231.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 189.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after buying an additional 81,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $17,861,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

