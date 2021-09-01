The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 15.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 238.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in The Timken in the first quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Timken in the first quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR stock opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.