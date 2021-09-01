The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.15. The company had a trading volume of 116,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $68.24. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 31,292 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 56.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,928 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.