The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toro by 405.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE:TTC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.79. 6,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,535. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $75.03 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

