The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. 1,511,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,964,566 shares of company stock worth $49,540,425. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

