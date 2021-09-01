TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,580,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 32,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

TXMD stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.93. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.